Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells 30,555 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,136,340.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,040,394.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,463,203.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $625,291.32.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.98. 248,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

