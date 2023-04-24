Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,392,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,468,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 632,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,980,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.78. 160,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,866. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $328.87. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,321.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet



Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

