International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Decreased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $124.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,145. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

