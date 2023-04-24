International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

IGT opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $28.81.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

