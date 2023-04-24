International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Up to $40.03

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.03, but opened at $40.84. International Seaways shares last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 105,644 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.66%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,725.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David I. Greenberg sold 7,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $360,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,044 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 170,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 879,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 429,287 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.