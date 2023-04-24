Internet Computer Price Hits $5.38 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00019686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $28.04 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00062102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,981,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,468,606 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

