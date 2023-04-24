Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Intrepid Potash Stock Performance
NYSE:IPI opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.
