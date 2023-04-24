Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 126,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 215,789 shares.The stock last traded at $42.14 and had previously closed at $42.78.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.32 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

