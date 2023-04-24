Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.09. 191,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,759. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

