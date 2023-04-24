Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,845,000 after buying an additional 609,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after buying an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,373,000 after buying an additional 174,304 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.35. 298,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,272. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

