Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lowered by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day moving average is $143.55. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

