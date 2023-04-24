Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $59.00.
- 4/5/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $87.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2023 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.
Citigroup Price Performance
Citigroup stock remained flat at $49.03 during trading on Monday. 11,167,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,557,121. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup
In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Citigroup
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citigroup (C)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.