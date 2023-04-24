Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Citigroup (C)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citigroup (NYSE: C):

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Citigroup had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $59.00.

4/5/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Citigroup had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $87.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Citigroup is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Citigroup was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock remained flat at $49.03 during trading on Monday. 11,167,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,557,121. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Citigroup Inc alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.