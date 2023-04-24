IPVERSE Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $903,824.89 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

