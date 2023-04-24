iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF comprises 2.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 2.88% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,292. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.