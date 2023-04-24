iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.13

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.13 and last traded at $72.01, with a volume of 166121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,743,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after buying an additional 57,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 747,768 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

