iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Position Boosted by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 152,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,513. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

