iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 136.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $414.54. 440,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,202,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.90. The firm has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

