iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,486. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

