iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $413.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.43 and its 200 day moving average is $395.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

