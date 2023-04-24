iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.15. 287,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,055. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.56.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

