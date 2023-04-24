iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 2.2% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $96.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

