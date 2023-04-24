iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $301.65

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $301.65 and last traded at $298.79, with a volume of 550237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $300.87.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,834,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

