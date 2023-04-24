iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,229,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.68. 1,888,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.