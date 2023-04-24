iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 36,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,323,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,172 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

