iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.32

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter worth $133,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.