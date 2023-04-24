iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.07

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 61401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $800.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

