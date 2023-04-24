iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,431. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

