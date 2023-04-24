iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.8% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 32,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,213,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,654,191. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.72.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.