iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.89. The stock had a trading volume of 119,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

