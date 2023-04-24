iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 248,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

