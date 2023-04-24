iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 963,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 2.34% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $164,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. W Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 638.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,501. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $197.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.46.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

