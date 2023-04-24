iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IVE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.