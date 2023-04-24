iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.71. 141,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,167. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.