iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Boosted by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,159,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,993,000 after buying an additional 23,124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $153.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,992. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

