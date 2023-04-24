Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Holdings Lifted by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,037 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control accounts for 17.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $26,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.94. 4,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $74.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

