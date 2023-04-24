IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.45.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,350 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

