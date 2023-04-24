Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 192,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,976,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after buying an additional 120,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 504,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,332. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. The business had revenue of $349.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

