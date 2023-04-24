Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,068,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,800,000 after acquiring an additional 76,963 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $64,878,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 760,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.34. 245,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,773. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

