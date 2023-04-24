Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $801.54. The company had a trading volume of 153,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,714. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $784.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $753.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

