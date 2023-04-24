Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 281,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.