Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,747. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.06. 1,293,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,247. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

