Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $41.44. 387,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.