Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.36.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $212.52. 515,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,586. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $178.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

