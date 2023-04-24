Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 478 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Enova International worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enova International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Enova International in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Enova International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enova International by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Enova International by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,591. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enova International news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Enova International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.51. 42,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.53. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

