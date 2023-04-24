Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 83.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,962,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total value of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.78. 91,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,641. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.40.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

