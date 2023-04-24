Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VSH traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 366,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

