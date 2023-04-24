Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 5.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 30,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 107,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JANX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
