Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 5.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANXGet Rating) shares were down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 30,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 107,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JANX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 41,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

