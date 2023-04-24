Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.53. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $166.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after buying an additional 294,917 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Further Reading

