Jeremy Suddards Sells 924 Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £3,298.68 ($4,082.02).

Shares of APTD traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.39). The stock had a trading volume of 403,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 311 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 431.13 ($5.34). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 372.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 361.12. The firm has a market cap of £203.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,975.25 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group from GBX 670 ($8.29) to GBX 615 ($7.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

