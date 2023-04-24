JLP Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 3.3% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.94%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

